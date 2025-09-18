WATCH: 'Surreal' Makayla Epps talks 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame Induction

Makayla Epps: 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Famer

Makayla Epps is arguably one of the best players to rock the Kentucky Blue and White! You can find her name scattered throughout Kentucky’s statistical records! The Marion County native recorded only the second triple-double in UK history and the first by a woman, against Morehead State, with a stat line of 21 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. BBN Tonight’s Sierra Newton caught up with the Hall of Famer before the ceremony to talk about this “surreal” moment.

First-team All-America by College Sports Madness (2016)

Three-time All-America honorable mention by the Associated Press

Three-year first-team All-SEC

As of September 2025, Makayla currently sits:



sixth in UK history with 1,790 points

sixth in UK history in career games played (133),

sixth in field goals made (668),

eighth in assists (408),

eighth in free throws made (353)

10th in scoring average (13.5)

She did all of this while helping lead Kentucky to a four-year record of 97-38 and advance to four straight NCAA Tournaments. She was later drafted by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and played one year in the league.

Tonight, the 2025 Class of @UKAthletics Hall of Famers will be inducted. I had the pleasure of speaking to half of the class!



Makayla Epps, @KentuckyWBB

Sonia Hahn, @UKWomensTennis

Karl Anthony-Towns, @KentuckyMBB



You’ll see ALL six inductees on @BBNTonight! #BBN pic.twitter.com/4N6mdyLTy6 — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) September 12, 2025

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.