WATCH: UK Associate Head Coach Lindsey Hicks on BBN Tonight

'Energy' powers year two of the Kenny Brooks era in Kentucky Women's Basketball
Morgan Simmons/Morgan Simmons / ESPN Images
Lindsey Hicks. Catwalk. Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Year two with Assoc. Head Coach Lindsey Hicks

It's year two of the Kenny Brooks era, and Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Women's Basketball team held an open practice where BBN Tonight caught up with associate head coach Lindsey Hicks.

With a history-making returning core and impactful transfers making their way onto the roster, the energy of the team has been boosted!

