WATCH: UK Gymnastics Head Coach Tim Garrison joins "BBN Tonight"

WATCH: Tim Garrison pre-Excite night (1-15-26)

Kentucky gymnastics coach Tim Garrison has rewritten the program's record books since taking over in 2012, guiding the Wildcats to the NCAA Regional round in each of his 14 seasons at the helm, including the last eight as a national seed.

But now begins a new challenge. Year 15 brings eight newcomers to Lexington (seven freshmen and a transfer), not to mention a new assistant coach and a schedule that features only teams ranked in the WCGA preseason top-25 poll.

"The last few years, our teams have had a great deal of experience," Garrison told BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis of his 2025 squad, which featured six graduating seniors, five of whom earned All-American status. "They’ve been easy to guide. Maybe just a light, gentle tap every now and then; this team needs the bumper in the bowling alley."

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Tim Garrison speaks at Kentucky Gymnastics Practice

He doesn't expect all strikes, stressing the importance of patience as this team grows and evolves throughout the season. But he does expect hard work and the proper perspective.

"We have to keep the perspective of, listen: this group is where this group is right now. We're going to continue to grow; we're going to to continue to get better. That needs to be layer after layer; it can't be a huge jump."

In his sit-down interview with Davis, the two also discuss the team's home opener, which Wildcats he sees taking the biggest steps this season, and why he wholeheartedly believes: "This is completely a team of opportunity."

MEET DAY 😼🤸‍♀️



#9 @UKGymnastics opens the season today at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, starting Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2!@maggiedavistv talks with Creslyn Brose, Delaynee Rodriguez and Gabby Van Frayen to get #BBN ready for a new season with the Cats pic.twitter.com/51NdHm5qQT — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 10, 2026

No. 9 Kentucky hosts No. 25 Arizona State this Friday at 7 p.m. for the program's annual "Excite Night."

Tickets are still available for Excite Night 2026. Click here for more information and to secure yours ahead of Friday night's meet.

WATCH: Tim Garrison pre-Excite night (1-15-26)

For more on Kentucky gymnastics and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

RELATED : Welcome Home, Gabby Van Frayen! Meet the 5-star freshman ahead of her UK debut