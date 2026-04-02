WATCH: UK Women's Basketball's Savvy Swords joins BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Savannah "Savvy" Swords is a class of 2026 forward signed to the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team. The 6'1 forward from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, is excited to join the program under head coach Kenny Brooks! Swords sits down with BBN Tonight's Noah Cierzan to discuss why Kentucky, growing up in a Canadian basketball national-team-caliber family, and more.

Savvy Accomplishments



2026 Blue Star Invitational Game MVP

2025 She Got Game Classic Game MVP

Invited to 2025 Nike Hoop Summit (didn't participate due to injury)

Invited to 2026 Nike Hoop Summit

2024 U17 World Cup Silver Medallist and Second Team All-Star Team Canada

2023 U16 Silver Medallist and Second Team All-Star Team Canada

U16 and U17 Team Canada Captain

2024 Art Turner Classic MVP

2024 Iolani Classic MVP

Nike TOC Champion

Iolani Classic Champion

Canadian Women's Senior National Team training camps (2024, 2025 & 2026)

No. 19 ESPN Class

McDonald’s All-American

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.