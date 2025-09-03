WATCH: UKVB's Eva Hudson on BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky volleyball’s newest star, Eva Hudson, sat down with Hannah Hamelback ahead of UKVB's opening weekend to talk about her decision to transfer from Purdue, her first impressions of Lexington, and what she hopes to bring to the Wildcats this season.

Hudson, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, left her home state of Indiana after three standout seasons to join Kentucky for her senior year. Despite her strong ties to Purdue, where her mother also played volleyball, Hudson said the timing felt right to make a change. For Coach Craig Skinner and Hudson, the third time was the charm.

"Craig and I have a running joke actually," Hudson said. "When I first got on the call with him, he's like, 'Hey! We're back at it again!' Because I even committed to Notre Dame before, and then back into recruitment, and then to Purdue, and then I transferred. So honestly it was my third time around! He has just built such a great program and surrounded himself with great people."

Hudson has been with the team since January, and the transition could not have been better.

"It's been awesome… actually so much smoother than I could ever hope for," Hudson said. "The girls, the coaching staff, Big Blue Nation, have been so welcoming. They made it as easy as possible, and I just can't thank everyone enough."

Kentucky traveled to Nashville last weekend for its first regular-season game against Lipscomb on Saturday and participated in the Broadway Block Party on Sunday to play No. 1 Nebraska. After opening weekend, Hudson had 29 kills (second best on the team) and 16 digs (third best).

Hudson and the now No. 4 Wildcats continue their season Friday, Sept. 5, at No. 5 Penn State.

