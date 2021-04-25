Watch
Welcome home celebration details for Kentucky volleyball

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
OMAHA, NE - APRIL 24: Kentucky celebrates winning against Texas during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship held at the Chi Health Center on April 24, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Posted at 1:09 AM, Apr 25, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Volleyball team will be landing at TACAir in Lexington on Sunday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. ET.

The team will then bus straight to Memorial Coliseum for a welcome home celebration that is open to the media and public.

  • Doors will open at 2 p.m. ET
  • The celebration will begin upon arrival of the team, which is expected to be ~2:30 p.m. ET
  • Media can attend, and will be welcome to shoot the event from inside the coliseum
    • Please practice masking and social distancing
