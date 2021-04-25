Welcome home celebration details for Kentucky volleyball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Volleyball team will be landing at TACAir in Lexington on Sunday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. ET.
The team will then bus straight to Memorial Coliseum for a welcome home celebration that is open to the media and public.
- Doors will open at 2 p.m. ET
- The celebration will begin upon arrival of the team, which is expected to be ~2:30 p.m. ET
- Media can attend, and will be welcome to shoot the event from inside the coliseum
- Please practice masking and social distancing