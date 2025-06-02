West Virginia ends Kentucky's season in a late comeback 13-12

CLEMSON, SC. — West Virginia knocked off Kentucky once again in the Clemson Regional final in a late comeback, 13-12. UK ends their season 31-26, 13-17 in SEC play and it's third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

UK had a quick 6-1 start, but the Mountaineers came storming back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs to take the 7-6 lead.

Hudson Brown had a huge two-run home run in the sixth to give the Cats a 10-7 lead.

HUDSON. DANG. BROWN!!!!!!!!!@HBrown2318 with a 3-2 absolutely TORCHED #BigBlueBomb with two outs to make it 10-7 UK. pic.twitter.com/GizMbO3r2k — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 2, 2025

Devin Burkes hit a solo home run to give the Cats a 12-7 lead. The Cats were struggling on the mound and West Virginia soars back in the eighth for a late comeback to advance to Super Regionals.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.