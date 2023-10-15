Wildcats fall flat against Missouri Tigers in Kroger Field, 38-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a weekend of homecoming activities, Kentucky Football ends the day with a 38-21 loss to SEC foes, the Missouri Tigers, in Kroger Field on Saturday night.

Inside linebacker Daveren Rayner led the defense with 10 total tackles. Quarterback Devin Leary was 15/27 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Ray Davis etched his third 100-yard rushing game this season with 128 yards in 20 carries. Receiving, Davis had two catches for 11 yards and one touchdown.

The Wildcats started the first quarter on a high note. Missouri began the game on offense, and it appeared Brad White’s defense came ready to play with two big stops from Rayner. With 13:18 on the clock, Kentucky took over. After a few carries from Davis and wide receiver Barion Brown, it lead the Cats to a 7-yard receiving touchdown from Leary to Davis down the middle.

Kicker Alex Raynor made good on the extra point. Cats take the 7-0 lead after nine plays, 65 yards in 4:47.

Missouri did not have the ball long before sophomore Maxwell Hairston collected his fifth interception of the season. In another string of nine plays for 64 yards, Leary had the scoring play of 13 rushing yards. His first rushing touchdown as a Wildcat.

Who wants to see that Devin Leary touchdown one more time?🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️#BBN



🎥: @stahlingphotog pic.twitter.com/tAQ90EfuGD — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 15, 2023

The second quarter turned into a game of penalties and struggle for the Cats. Kentucky had two penalties for a total of 20 yards lost. Missouri scored 17 unanswered points in the second. Kentucky goes into the locker room at halftime down, 14-17.

At the half, Leary went 7/12 for 43 yards with one touchdown in the air. Davis led rushing with 13 carries for 96 yards. Missouri was held to a total of 56 rushing yards, but in the air collectively had 12 catches for 131 yards compared to UK’s seven receptions for 43.

Kentucky started the third quarter with a fumble, which the Tigers recovered. Despite UK collecting three penalties for a loss of 30 yards, the Cats were able to hold Missouri to one field goal. Tre'vonn Rybka blocked Missouri’s second field goal attempt. In seven plays, Leary found freshman wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens for a 4-yard receiving touchdown.

Missouri’s Brady Cook got a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, followed by a two-point conversion to take the lead 28 - 21 in Kroger Field. The Tigers continued to capitalize on their momentum, stretching the lead even further, 35-21 with 11:07 left in the game. Kentucky pushed the ball downfield to Missouri territory and was intercepted on the way. Despite Kentucky's best effort, they fell 38-21.

Kentucky now moves 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Kentucky gets a week to reset and rest before facing Tennessee back in Kroger Field on Saturday, October 28.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.