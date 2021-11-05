Wildcats put together balanced effort in exhibition win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dre’una Edwards scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals as the Kentucky women’s basketball team topped Lee University 95-51 on Thursday night in exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum.

Preseason All-American Rhyne Howard had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game for Kentucky, while Olivia Owens had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cats.

The Cats hit 40 of 78 (51.3 percent) from the floor in the game, including six of 17 (35.3 percent) from behind the arc. Kentucky used its pressure defense to force 29 Lee turnovers. The Cats were able to convert those miscues into 32 points.

Kentucky opens its regular season on Tuesday, hosting Presbyterian College at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.