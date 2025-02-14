Wildcats to represent this weekend during 74th NBA All-Star Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (LEX 18) — The 74th NBA All-Star Weekend will run from Feb.14-16 in San Francisco and UK will make its presence known as Kentucky is set to have the most representatives of any school, UK Athletics reported.

The department reported that the festivities will feature nine athletes with ties to UK and Kentucky's representatives are headlined by four selections to the NBA All-Star Game including:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Karl-Anthony Towns

Anthony Davis

Tyler Herro

UK noted that Davis will not play in the exhibition due to an injury, however, Gilgeous-Alexander, Towns, and Herro are set to play. The four-team tournament will be held at the Chase Center on Feb. 16 and will feature Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns on “Team Barkley" and Herro on Kenny Smith's roster.

Davis, according to UK, earned his UK-record 10th selection while Towns was picked for the fifth time and Gilgeous-Alexander a third time. Meanwhile, Herro is set to make his NBA All-Star debut this weekend, marking the 20th different Kentucky men's basketball alumni to earn an NBA-All Star recognition.

Here's a look at a complete schedule for Kentucky's NBA All-Star Weekend participants:

Friday, Feb. 14



7 p.m. on ESPN: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – Masai Russell

9 p.m. on TNT: Castrol Rising Stars – Cason Wallace (injured), Reed Sheppard

Saturday, Feb. 15



8 p.m. on TNT: Starry 3-Point Contest – Tyler Herro

Sunday, Feb. 16



3:30 p.m.: G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T – Skal Labissiere, TyTy Washington

8 p.m. on TNT: 74th NBA All-Star Game – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis (injured), Tyler Herro

Visit the NBA All-Star Weekend homepage for more information on the weekend festivities.