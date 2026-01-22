Wildcats up, Longhorns down: Kentucky outlasts Texas, 85-80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After clawing from behind in the last three SEC outings, Kentucky came out setting an early tone of meeting the moment against Texas and outlasting the Longhorns down the stretch for the 85-80 win. Sophomore Collin Chandler had a day: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and a highlight reel for the ages. Otega Oweh would match his points. Denzel Aberdeen rounded out double-figure Cats with 19.

Texas would score on the opening play, but UK would soon find themselves on a 6-0 run, followed by a 3-point play from Mo Diobate.

Oweh would soon take over a pull-up jumper, a steal on defense for a breakaway slam to keep the game close. Good defense and hustle led to great offense and ball movement. Kentucky forced four turnovers from the Longhorns.

An Aberdeen top of the key three, and Chandler steal and lob ahead to Malachi Moreno would have Rupp attendees screaming on their feet. UK took the lead 30-25 with under 7:00 in the game.

Aberdeen and Oweh would lead UK with 10 each into the halftime break, and Texas’ Dailyn Swain led all with 14.

Out of the half, Kentucky would quickly find themselves fighting from behind. Texas held the Cats scoreless for 2:13, while scoring seven. Swain quickly found 19 points.

A sequence sparked by an Andrija Jelavić bucket, Moreno steal, and Oweh free throws would set the Cats up for an eight-point lead. Which tied the game's largest lead at that point, 68-60.

The Wildcats remained on the gas. Chandler hit a 5-0 run of his own, a 3-pointer followed by a MONSTER JAM!

With 26.7 on the game clock and 1.2 on the shot clock, Texas fouled Aberdeen. He hit both, 82-78 with 26.7 left in the game. He'll go back to end the game, 85-80.

11 ties, 11 lead changes, and the Wildcats are victorious, improving 4-2 in SEC play.

Up next, Ole Miss travels to Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 24. Tip is set for noon on ESPN.

