LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis confirmed Wednesday night in a Twitter space with Blue Chips that he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

This comes as no surprise to anyone, as Levis is a potential Top-5 Draft Prospect.

Levis is still unsure if he will suit up with Kentucky for the Bowl Game, but it's anticipated he will make a decision as early as next week.