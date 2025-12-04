Will Stein: Trinity High School football stand out to UK Football Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 38th University of Kentucky head football coach will soon know what it means to take the field at every level within the state. Will Stein is a three-time state champion at Trinity High School. He played wide receiver and quarterback on the 2005 state title team. And in 2007, he led the Shamrocks to another state title, throwing for 3,687 yards and a school-record 54 touchdowns.

Trinity Football’s current wide receivers coach, Sean Carrico, also played for the Shamrocks, a year under Stein.

“The ball is always in the right spot. It seemed like, and all the time on target. I think that's why I think his quarterbacks always do really well. I think they feed off of what he was able to do as a player. And you know, with him being in the position and kind of being maybe an undersized guy himself, I think that's why he can kind of, you know, get his offense. It's a tale around multiple different guys.”

Carrico started out as a QB, admittedly sharing that he wasn’t the best, but the time he spent in the quarterbacks' room, he knew Stein was special.

“Sitting in those meetings, I knew he was gonna be a coach someday, and even as a sophomore in high school.”

Carrico wasn’t surprised by this hiring. He says his trajectory only makes sense.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why he wanted to play division one football. He knew that’s what he wanted to do.”

The University of Louisville football head coach, Jeff Brohm, is also a former Shamrock. Something that inspires the current roster, from quarterback Zane Johnson to head coach Jay Cobb.

“It's kind of unique. Zane is putting some numbers up that are threatening Will. Will’s still on top of him, but we've been proud of him for a long time,” said Cobb. “One of the neat things about coaching here at Trinity is when you get a win or something goes in the program, you get a text from him, you get a text from Jeff, from Ryan, those guys, you know, and it's always a neat thing to happen as a coach.”

The rivalry between Louisville and Kentucky heats up a little more.

“I think the rivalry battle in the coaches' office will only get a little bit bigger. I mean, we cheer on both those guys. They're both Trinity brothers. So we make sure that no matter what, we want success for all of them. So, I think it's a dream for both of them, and it’ll be pretty fun come Governor’s Cup time.”

