Yusuf Corker inks deal with New York Giants

Yusuf Corker has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants organization over the weekend, as part of the 2022 NFL Draft.

At least one aspect of the team will be familiar - Corker will reunite with fellow Cat Wan'Dale Robinson, who was selected as the No. 43 overall pick by the Giants Friday evening.

In five years on the Kentucky football team, including a redshirt season his freshman year, Corker was elected a two-time team captain by his peers, played in 50 career games with 37 consecutive starting assignments, and totaled 240 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

As a senior, he finished first on the team with eight pass breakups and second on the team in total tackles with 81. His final season in Lexington earned him a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist list, as well as an invitation to both the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

His physical traits impressed the league throughout the entire process, including his performances at both the NFL Combine and UK's annual Pro Day. At the former, Corker led all defensive backs on the bench press with 23 reps:

Yusuf Corker runs a 4.45 (unofficial) in the 40-yard dash 💨 pic.twitter.com/YDGNq3Kcw2 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 1, 2022

Off the field, Corker was named to the SEC's Fall Academic Honor Roll and Dean's List in 2020, and he graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in economics.

He's a husband as well as a father to two young children, and he's been vocal about wanting to take this next step in his professional career not only for himself, but also for his family.

Elliott Hess Yusuf Corker. 2021 Kentucky football Fanday. Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics