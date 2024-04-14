Zvonimir Ivisic enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a day after Mark Pope was named the new Kentucky head men's basketball coach, UK freshman 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic announced on Saturday he's entering the transfer portal.

A slow start to the season for the Croatian. Ivisic had to wait to be approved by the NCAA that he wasn't paid to play professionally before playing in a collegiate game.

A journey many Big Blue Nation fans won't forget. UK fans raised money to put a billboard sign next to the NCAA's office saying "Free Big Z."

Shortly after, Ivisic made his collegiate debut at home against Georgia where he finished with 13 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, two assits and two steals all in just 16 minutes of action.

January 20th: Zvonimir Ivisic (@zvonimir_ivisic) Day.. What a debut for Big Z! 13 pts (5-7 FG), 5 reb, 3 blk, 2 ast, 2 stl in 16 min of action as Kentucky defeats Georgia #BBN pic.twitter.com/Kb95AI5NlP — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) January 21, 2024

The assist heard 'round the world 🌎



Here's what Big Z was thinking during that behind-the-back pass to Antonio Reeves ⤵ More on https://t.co/ennDLoTzHP now pic.twitter.com/0x2Gd9pB9M — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 27, 2024

Ivisic averaged 5.5 points in 14 games. His best game of the season came against No. 13 Alabama, scoring a career-high 18 points on a career-best seven made field goals. Also, led the team with a career-high four blocks in 20 minutes of action.

Big Z is free... And he's raining threes!



Here's @SoFlossieWrites's recap of Zvonimir Ivišić's Wildcat debut + Kentucky's 105-96 win 😼 pic.twitter.com/1VnLS1mLHL — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 23, 2024

