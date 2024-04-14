Watch Now
Zvonimir Ivisic enters transfer portal

First player to leave since Mark Pope was named Kentucky head coach
Chet White/Chet White
Zvonimir Ivisic. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 91-89. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 8:49 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 20:58:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a day after Mark Pope was named the new Kentucky head men's basketball coach, UK freshman 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic announced on Saturday he's entering the transfer portal.

A slow start to the season for the Croatian. Ivisic had to wait to be approved by the NCAA that he wasn't paid to play professionally before playing in a collegiate game.

A journey many Big Blue Nation fans won't forget. UK fans raised money to put a billboard sign next to the NCAA's office saying "Free Big Z."

Shortly after, Ivisic made his collegiate debut at home against Georgia where he finished with 13 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, two assits and two steals all in just 16 minutes of action.

Ivisic averaged 5.5 points in 14 games. His best game of the season came against No. 13 Alabama, scoring a career-high 18 points on a career-best seven made field goals. Also, led the team with a career-high four blocks in 20 minutes of action.

