Bengals at Eagles: HOW TO WATCH

NFL 2025 Preseason Week One
Emilee Chinn/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after catching a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2025 preseason on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The preseason opener is set for Thursday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be televised on NBC nationally and also carried locally on the Bengals Preseason TV Network across multiple markets:

  • Cincinnati – WXIX (FOX19)
  • Columbus – WSYX (ABC6)
  • Dayton – WKEF (ABC22)
  • Lima – WLIO (FOX 8.2)
  • Lexington – WLEX (LEX 18)
  • Louisville – WDRB (FOX41)

STREAMING OPTIONS:

  • In Market:
    Stream live on Bengals.com or through the Bengals app
  • Out of Market:
    Watch with an NFL+ subscription
  • International Viewers:
    Stream via NFL Game Pass International (excluding Canada and China)

The Bengals Preseason TV Network will return the classic broadcasting crew of Mike Watts (play-by-play), Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz (analyst), and team reporter Marissa Contipelli (sideline reporter).

Can’t watch the game? Tune in on the Bengals Radio Network:

  • WCKY (1530 AM)
  • WEBN-FM (102.7 FM)
  • WLW (700 AM)

The radio call will feature Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

