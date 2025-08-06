Bengals at Eagles: HOW TO WATCH

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2025 preseason on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The preseason opener is set for Thursday, August 7, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be televised on NBC nationally and also carried locally on the Bengals Preseason TV Network across multiple markets:



Cincinnati – WXIX (FOX19)

Columbus – WSYX (ABC6)

Dayton – WKEF (ABC22)

Lima – WLIO (FOX 8.2)

Lexington – WLEX (LEX 18)

Louisville – WDRB (FOX41)

STREAMING OPTIONS:



In Market:

Stream live on Bengals.com or through the Bengals app

Stream live on Bengals.com or through the Bengals app Out of Market:

Watch with an NFL+ subscription

Watch with an NFL+ subscription International Viewers:

Stream via NFL Game Pass International (excluding Canada and China)

The Bengals Preseason TV Network will return the classic broadcasting crew of Mike Watts (play-by-play), Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz (analyst), and team reporter Marissa Contipelli (sideline reporter).

Can’t watch the game? Tune in on the Bengals Radio Network:

WCKY (1530 AM)

WEBN-FM (102.7 FM)

WLW (700 AM)

The radio call will feature Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.