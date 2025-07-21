Bengals looking to get deals done for Hendrickson, Stewart going into training camp

CINCINNATI, OH (LEX 18) — With players beginning to report to training camp on Tuesday in Cincinnati, a pair of offseason deals still loom over the defensive side of the ball.

All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson enters the final season of his contract searching for a new long-term deal with the Bengals. The eight-year NFL veteran has registered 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons.

"I've seen Trey Hendrickson play before," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor when asked about any concerns about Hendrickson's contract dispute dragging into the start of training camp. "I know what to expect when he gets in here."

“I don’t blame Shemar [Stewart] he’s using the advice he’s paying for.”



Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin urged the importance for the first round pick to make it to the start of training camp.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/aWm9skQ91r — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) July 21, 2025

The Bengals are still without their first round pick in 2025, Shemar Stewart, amid his contract negotiations for his rookie deal. The 17th overall pick from Texas A&M hasn't signed his contract regarding language surrounding fully guaranteed money, per Bengals owner Mike Brown.