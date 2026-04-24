Bengals Select Cashius Howell With the 41st Overall Pick

LEX 18 — After shipping off Trey Hendrickson to their divisional foe in Baltimore, the Bengals were in need of bolstering the defensive line ahead of the 2026 season. Cincinnati shipped of its first round selection for All-Pro defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. But, Duke Tobin wasn't done there.

On Friday, the Bengals used their 41st overall selection in the second round to take Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell. He'll join his former teammate, Shemar Stewart, in Cincinnati on the defensive line.

Howell starred in Jay Bateman's defense in College Station, tallying 11.5 sacks in his senior season. He finished his five-year career with 27 total sacks.

