Bengals Overcome Burrow Injury in Comeback Victory

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A true summer like day in Cincinnati set the stage for the Bengals home opener, and the first chance for fans to see the high powered offense in action at Paycor Stadium.

That excitement turned to anxiety for fans with 9:02 remaining on the clock in the second quarter after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow went down injured and grabbed his left leg.

Awkward way Joe Burrow went down on the sack, and he took his time to get off the field. Now in the medical tent.



For now, it's Jake Browning time.@LEX18News — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) September 14, 2025

Long time back up in Cincinnati, Jake Browning, took the reigns and helped lead the Bengals to one of their most chaotic wins of the Zac Taylor era.

The long time practice squad quarterback launched himself into the end zone with 18 seconds left in regulation to take down the Jaguars 31-27.

"It didn't work the first time," said Browning after the game. Cincinnati drew up the quarterback sneak a play prior, and was unable to score. "As long as they were low I was going to jump and hope for the best."

The win helped secure Zac Taylor a 2-0 start for the first time during his tenure in Cincinnati. After the game, he commended the team's ability to fight through adversity.

" Resilient group found a way. Feels like that's what this year is turning into already," said Taylor in his opening statement post game.

Ja'Marr Chase monster day

Following a quiet two catch, 26 yard effort against the Browns in week one Chase erupted on Sunday for 14 catches, 165 yards and a touchdown.

"We've been here before with Jake," said Chase after the game. "We've got to let him be himself at the end of the day."

Roller coaster outing from Browning

Browning's fifth NFL win wasn't without its flaws. The Washington alum threw three interceptions, including a pair that put the Jaguars in quality scoring positions.

"I had thrown three picks, and somehow we had a chance to win the game," said Browning. "I had to be delusional and aggressive, because the moment called for it."

Injury bug bites the Bengals

Joe Burrow's left in the second quarter and didn't return due to a left toe injury, per a Bengals spokesperson. Taylor didn't provide an update on the severity of the injury or if he would expect to miss any time.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart also left Sunday's game. The 2025 first round draft pick did not return after exiting in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle injury, per a Bengals spokesperson.

Up next

The Bengals travel to the land of 10,000 lakes in week three to battle the Vikings. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

