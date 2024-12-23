Bengals playoff hopes are slim but stay alive with a 24-6 win over the Browns

CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — It was the Battle of Ohio Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals top the Browns 24-6, keeping the their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Bengals led 17-0 at the half, with plenty of record-setting plays. Joe Burrow, who leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns, officially notched his third career 4,000-yard passing season, the most in Bengals history. Two other Bengals quarterbacks did it twice (two by Andy Dalton and two by Carson Palmer). Burrow finished 23 of 30 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow also joins Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to have 4,000 plus passing yards and 30 plus passing touchdowns in a season three times within their first five NFL seasons.

Ja'Marr Chase broke his own franchise record of receiving yards in a single season finishing with six catches for 97 yards, now totaling 1,510 yards, the most in Bengals history.

Cade York, a former Browns draft pick, tied a franchise record with a 59-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to make it 17-0. It matched Evan McPherson’s 59-yarder on Sept. 11, 2022.

A stagnant second half, but ending on a historic note as Burrow's 32-yard touchdown pass to Chase helped lift him to over 1,500 receiving yards in a single season.

That's three-straight wins for the Bengals, and to get to the playoffs:

1. Bengals have to win out (Broncos and Steelers left)

2. Denver has to lose to the Chiefs in week 18

3. The Dolphins and Colts have to fail to get nine wins

Cincinnati hosts the Broncos next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.