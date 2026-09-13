Cincinnati Bengals defense makes a statement in season-opening win, 33-27

CINCINNATI, OH. (LEX 18) — All preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals touted the star power added to the defense, and in game one it was on full display. Three defensive turnovers in the first 18 minutes of play added plenty of momentum to the team.

After Tampa Bay opened the game with a 34-yard field goal, the Bengals defense got straight to business. Myles Murphy and Barrett Carter came together, creating a sack and a fumble. Demetrius Knight Jr. scooped and scored a 27-yard fumble recovery for the first lead of the game, 7-3.

D KNIGHT SAID GIMME THAT.#TBvsCIN at 1:00 on Fox pic.twitter.com/WNSKgJ6STf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026

In the closing half of the first, the Bengals’ defense forced another fumble for the Bucs at the hands of Cincinnati native Bryan Cook. Boye Mafe recovered the ball, setting up offense at the TB33. Burrow would find Mike Gesicki for two yards. Cincinnati closed the first quarter up, 14-3.

A play of absolute insanity would result in a Baker Mayfield fumble after scrambling up the middle for nine yards. The Bengals’ Cook would recover it this time.

BENGALS FORCE ANOTHER TURNOVER! THIS DEFENSE! 😱



TBvsCIN on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/BP8go0fjdC — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

An offense that felt disjointed in the first quarter found pace in the second after Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for 16 yards followed by shorter connections to Perine and Brown. The offensive line parted the Bucs' defensive line, allowing Chase Brown a clear path to the end zone. Bengals up big, 21-3.

The Bucs eventually found an opening of their own for seven points. Bengals ended the half on top, 24-10.

For the half, Burrow went 14/20 for 133 yards and one touchdown. Gesicki led in receptions with 54 yards and one touchdown.

The third quarter's offense reflected the first, disjointed and struggling to move downfield. Tampa Bay would make it a one-score game after intercepting Burrow's pass to Iosivas, 27-20 in Cincinnati's favor.

In the fourth quarter, the Bengals came back to life. Mafe forced Mayfield to fumble, and the defense recovered the ball. Taking over at the TB44 would set the offense up for a 32-yard field goal to stretch the lead.

OPEN SACK SEASON. 😤#TBvsCIN at 1:00 PM on Fox pic.twitter.com/biYgNfO2gs — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026

Next, the Bengals play at Houston on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. on CBS.