Cincinnati Bengals 'dialed in' on better execution against Jacksonville Jaguars

CINCINNATI, OH. (LEX 18) — After a 1-1 road trip to close out September, the Cincinnati Bengals return home to face a 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday.

This matchup is primed to be one of the toughest tests offensively yet for the Bengals. Liam Coen's Jaguars are holding teams to an average of 12 points per game and the only team in the league to allow fewer than 40 points total on the season, at 36. The Jaguars have allowed no single rusher 75 yards in 20 straight games. Since last season, the Jags' aggressive defense has achieved one interception per game for eight straight.

Despite the 27-30 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals offense was explosive. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 28 completions, 282 yards, and three touchdowns. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins saw 90+ yards in the air, with one touchdown apiece.

The game is set for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. on CBS in Paycor Stadium.