Beverly transfers from N.C. State to EKU

Hazard native is using extra season given by NCAA
North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly (10) moves the ball downcourt during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. North Carolina State won 80-69. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:56:03-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hazard native Braxton Beverly is going to to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility but he will play it at Eastern Kentucky after playing his first four seasons at N.C. State. He announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Beverly played from the moment he stepped on the N.C. State campus. He played in 121 games and averaged 28 minutes per contest for his career. Beveraly averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Wolfpack.

At EKU Beverly will play for former Wolfpack assistant coach A.W. Hamilton, who coached at N.C. State from 2017-18. And Hamilton was also was his head coach at Hargrave Military.

Beverly will graduate at N.C. State in May and then have one year of eligibility to play at EKU.

