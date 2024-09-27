Big Blue Madness tickets sold out within 24 minutes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24 minutes was all it took for online tickets for Big Blue Madness to sell out, a press release from UK Althetics said.

The October 11 event is set to be a packed one. For those fans who couldn't get tickets, the event will be televised on the SEC Network.

BBM will be played on an ASB GlassFloor, a full LED video sports floor and a first for a collegiate program.

According to the release, UK Athletics discourages fans from buying or selling their BBM tickets and encourages them to be aware of the risk of posting pictures of their tickets, specifically the barcode, in any way.

For fans attending BBM and any event in Rupp Arena this season, backpacks and large bags are prohibited. Guests can enter with a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. A small clutch that does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” is also permitted.