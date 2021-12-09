Big Blue Wall is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky offensive line which has come to be known as the Big Blue Wall is once again a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. That honor goes to the top offensive line unit in the country.

The Wildcats are one of four finalists along with Air Force, Michigan and Oregon State. It's also the fourth straight season Kentucky has been named a finalist.

Led by offensive line coach Eric Wolford, the UK line is on pace to average at least 200 yards rushing and passing this season. That would be a first in program history. Running backs following the Big Blue Wall are averaging 5.51 yards per rush attempt which is fourth-best nationally.

It's a Wildcats unit that has 119 combined starts and is led by Darian Kinnard with 38 consecutive games started while Luke Fortner has been in 35 games in a row.

A vote will be held to select the 2021 recipient of the Joe Moore Award by a voting body of 200-plus members. This voting body includes all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media members.

In addition to reviewing game tape every week of the season, the Joe Moore Award voting committee will later go through each of the finalists’ season-long highlight reels and multiple back-to-back quarters of game film.

The winner will be named in late December.