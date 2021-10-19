Big Blue Wall once again on the Joe Moore Midseason Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky football offensive line has been named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award which recognizes the Most Outstanding Offensive Line in college football.

Kentucky's offensive line has become known as the Big Blue Wall and it's the fourth straight season the Wildcats have been named to the midseason honor roll for the award.

The big guys up front have been the push for running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to lead the SEC in rushing and the offense is ninth in the country in total rushing yards. UK is also tied for 13th in college football with 23 rushing plays of 20 plus yards.

Here are the 19 schools that have been recognized for the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll.

2021 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Air Force

#4 Alabama

Appalachian State

Arkansas

#20 Baylor

BYU

#14 Coastal Carolina

Florida

#1 Georgia

#15 Kentucky

Louisiana

#6 Michigan

#5 Ohio State

#3 Oklahoma

#10 Oregon

Oregon State

#22 San Diego State

Tennessee UCLA