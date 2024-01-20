Watch Now
'Big Z' Zvonimir Ivišić declared eligible to play for the Kentucky Wildcats

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jan 20, 2024
Big Z is free! Kentucky basketball freshman Zvonimir Ivisic has announced he’s been declared eligible and will be available to play for the Wildcats, effective immediately.

Ivisic is a 7-foot forward from Croatia who initially announced his commitment to Kentucky but has been awaiting approval by the NCAA in order to officially suit up for the Cats.

The No. 8 Wildcats host Georgia on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

