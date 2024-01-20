'Big Z' Zvonimir Ivišić declared eligible to play for the Kentucky Wildcats

Big Z is free! Kentucky basketball freshman Zvonimir Ivisic has announced he’s been declared eligible and will be available to play for the Wildcats, effective immediately.

Ivisic is a 7-foot forward from Croatia who initially announced his commitment to Kentucky but has been awaiting approval by the NCAA in order to officially suit up for the Cats.

We’re happy to share that @zvonimir_ivisic is eligible to play.



Want to thank everyone at the @universityofky, our @UKAthletics staff and the @NCAA for working through this. Exciting time for @UKCoachCalipari, @KentuckyMBB and #BBN. Go Big Blue! pic.twitter.com/q7sJn0Mb7D — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) January 20, 2024

The No. 8 Wildcats host Georgia on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.