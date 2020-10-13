Billy Tom Sargent surges to lead in the Unbridled Tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Billy Tom Sargent is the leader after the first round of the Unbridled Tour being played at the University Club of Kentucky. The Scott Co. native used a hole-in-one at the signature 143 yard, 8th hole on his way to an eight under par, 68.

Sargent will carry a one shot lead into the second round ahead of Danville's J.B Williams. Trey Shirley is two shots back at 6-under followed by former UK star Chip McDaniel at 5-under. McDaniel won the inaugural Unbridled Tour event at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in May.

Here are the tee times for Wednesday's second round of play:

9:30 AM – Sam Love, Jonathan Hewett, Hugo Archer

9:40 AM – Ryan Gillum, JB Williams, Jacob Poore

9:50 AM – Cooper Parks, Fred Allen Meyer, Florian Loutre

10:00 AM – Frankie Morgan, Billy Tom Sargent, Trey Shirley

10:10 AM – Andrew Strother, Chip McDaniel, Kyle Wilshire

10:20 AM – Kyle Alexander, Kent Bulle, Cooper Musselman

10:30 AM – Will Grimmer, Matt Harris, Dylan Meyer

10:40 AM – Ashton Van Horne, Trey Cox

10:50 AM – Shawn Tipton, Nathan Kerns