LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tickets will go on sale for the Blue-White game on Thursday at 5:00 PM only through ticketmaster.com. The game is scheduled for October 22nd at 7:00 PM.

Tickets will range from $5-$25. There are a limited number of tickets that are being set aside for UK students. The information for those are currently posted online at UKStudentTix.com with the lottery closing at 4:00 PM on Wednesday.

Ticket information for regular-season home games will be announced soon.