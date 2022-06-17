Bob Valvano: UK Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt passes away at the age of 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bob Valvano of ESPN Radio reports former Kentucky basketball player and radio analyst Mike Pratt has passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer.

Today's FASTBREAK FRIDAY will be dedicated to the memory of my dear friend and co-host @MikePratt22 , who passed away during the night.

Please call or text some great memories of a great man and my great friend.

Rest now, Mike. You'll be missed...greatly missed. — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) June 17, 2022

The Dayton, Ohio native played at Kentucky from 1967-'70 where he finished his career with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds. Pratt helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC Championships, two Elite Eight appearances and a number one ranking after the regular season of his senior year. Pratt was also a two-time first-team All-SEC selection in 1969 and '70 and Academic All-American in his senior year.

Pratt was taken in the 1970 draft by the Kentucky Colonels where he played two seasons for the team and averaged six points per game.

After his playing career, Pratt went on to become an assistant coach for Lee Rose at UNC-Charlotte, helping lead the 49ers to the 1977 Final Four. After Rose departed to become the head coach at Purdue, Pratt remained with UNCC as head coach for four seasons where he had a 56-52 record.

Pratt returned to his alma mater in 2001 to become the radio color analyst alongside the Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. A job he continued through the end of the 2021-'22 season.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.