Booker replaces Davis in NBA All-Star game

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Devin Booker has finally become an NBA All-Star roster. The former University of Kentucky guard is actually replacing another former Wildcat after Anthony Davis asked to be replaced because of an injury.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement on Wednesday for the game which will be played on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Many felt like Booker was the biggest snub of the original All-Star rosters because he's 16th in the league in scoring with 24.7 per game. He's also averaging 4 assists and 4 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 50% from the field, 38% from three point range in 26 games this season.

Booker and Phoenix are also winning having posted the league’s fourth-best record (20-10) and produced its best start through 30 games of a season since 2007-08.

The Lakers Anthony Davis is sitting out the All-Star game after making the roster for an 8th straight season because he sustained a right calf strain against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14.