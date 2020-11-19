Boston and Sarr named to All-SEC preseason teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brandon Boston and Olivier Sarr have been named the All-SEC preseason teams as voted on by the coaches. Both players also made the teams as voted on by the media.

Boston is one of the eight players on the First team while Sarr was voted to the Second team. Boston is a consensus five-star prospect and Kentucky's top-ranked player in the 2020 class, he averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game at Sierra Canyon his senior season. Sarr transferred to UK in the off-season and was granted immediate eligibility. He totaled 664 points, 496 rebounds and 81 blocks with 31 starts in three seasons at Wake Forest.

All-SEC First Team

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Trendon Watford – LSU

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Yves Pons – Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Desi Sills – Arkansas

Scottie Lewis – Florida

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Dru Smith – Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Scottie Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt

