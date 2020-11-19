Boston and Sarr named to All-SEC preseason teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brandon Boston and Olivier Sarr have been named the All-SEC preseason teams as voted on by the coaches. Both players also made the teams as voted on by the media.
Boston is one of the eight players on the First team while Sarr was voted to the Second team. Boston is a consensus five-star prospect and Kentucky's top-ranked player in the 2020 class, he averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game at Sierra Canyon his senior season. Sarr transferred to UK in the off-season and was granted immediate eligibility. He totaled 664 points, 496 rebounds and 81 blocks with 31 starts in three seasons at Wake Forest.
All-SEC First Team
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Trendon Watford – LSU
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Yves Pons – Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Desi Sills – Arkansas
Scottie Lewis – Florida
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Dru Smith – Missouri
Jermaine Couisnard – South Carolina
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Scottie Pippen, Jr. – Vanderbilt