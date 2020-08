LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky basketball team is just getting started but it will have to carry on without freshman B.J. Boston who is injured.

The 6'6" shooting guard out of Norcross, Georgia returned home during the Wildcats break from "the bubble" in Lexington. While he was there, UK confirms he injured a finger while playing in a pick-up game.

The UK medical staff is evaluating the injury and will treat it. Then UK will have a better timetable for his return.