Bowden taken by the Raiders in the NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lynn Bowden will start his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders after being picked 80th overall in the 3rd round of the draft.

Bowden left UK a year early after leading the Wildcats at quarterback and being named the Paul Hornung Award winner which goes to the most versatile player in college football.

Bowden had been a wide receiver but injuries at the quarterback position forced him into the position he played in high school. He rushed for 1,468 yards (185 carries, 7.9 per) and 13 touchdowns while also leading the Wildcats in receiving (30-348-11.6, one TD in five starts to begin the year) and contributing as a returner (4-53-13.2 on punts, 9-220-24.4 on kickoffs) to finish in the top five nationally in all-purpose yards.

The Raiders were 7-9 in 2019 and are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas and a brand new stadium. Bowden will be playing for coach Jon Gruden.