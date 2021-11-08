Brooks, Grady, Washington on Naismith Trophy Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three University of Kentucky basketball players are on the initial watch list for the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year.

Keion Brooks, Jr., Tyty Washington, Jr. and Kellan Grady are three of the 50 players on the initial preaseason list. One is a returning junior for the Wildcats, another is a freshman and finally a transfer to the Wildcats. There are four schools with three players on the list. UK is joined by Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas with that distinction.

The list will be cut to 30 players in early February and then cut to just 10 national semifinalists and ultimately the four finalists in March. The Naismith Trophy will then be presented during an awards brunch at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Players who were not on the initial 50 player preseason list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason list when it's cut to 30.

Former Wildcat Anthony Davis won the award in 2012.