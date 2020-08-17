Brooks Jr. Selected for NABC Player Development Coalition

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky announced on Monday that sophomore forward Keion Brooks, Jr. is one of 11 Division I men's players selected to serve on the newly-formed National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition. It's a group of diverse players who are providing valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball-related issues.

In it's release, Brooks Jr. said “The importance of the coalition is to make sure the players’ voices are heard because the players are what make the NCAA go. I also believe it’s important to educate players beyond basketball, with social justice issues and how to carry yourself as a professional.”

In addition to creating a vehicle for student-athletes to address current issues, the Player Development Coalition will also provide members with numerous professional and personal development experiences. The coalition will meet quarterly and have regular opportunities to address the NABC Board of Directors and NCAA committees.

Brooks is Kentucky's only returning player to see action on the floor. He appeared in all 31 games and made six starts where he averaged 5 points and 3 rebounds in 15 minutes of play per game. Brooks scored in double figures five times his freshman season.