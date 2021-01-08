Brooks practicing again with the team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK is about to gain one of its lone returning player from last season. Keion Brooks, Jr. announced the news on his Twitter feed.

I’M BACK😁



Grateful to be back on the floor with my brothers.



Our team doctors have medically cleared me to play. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UFaR07a0fH — Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) January 7, 2021

Brooks hasn't suited up yet for Kentucky this season ever since he suffered an undisclosed leg injury. He was able to practice with his Wildcats teammates but couldn't be on the court in game-type action until Thursday.

Brooks appeared in all 31 games as a freshman during the 2019-2020 season starting in six of those. He scored 138 points, had 99 rebounds, totaled 13 blocks, posted 11 steals and had six assists during his first season. And he was the only player coming back who had played any minutes for head coach John Calipari.