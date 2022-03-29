Broome a finalist for Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State forward Johni Broome has been named a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award. It goes each season to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball.

Broome is one of 40 players remaining for the top honor named for former head coach Lou Henson who won 775 games as a head coach in college basketball. Also, because he's named a finalist, Broome is named an All-American.

During the season, Broome blocked a Morehead State record 131 shots, ranking third in the nation. That figure was the third highest single-season total in Ohio Valley Conference history, just eight off the record set back in 1982. He also had 23 double-doubles, which places him at the number two spot on Morehead's single-season record for double-doubles. Twenty-three double-doubles is also the most for an OVC player since 2015-16.

The Lou Henson winner will be announced on April 1st down in New Orleans in connection with the NCAA Final Four.