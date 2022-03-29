Watch
Broome a finalist for Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award

Winner to be named April 1 in New Orleans
John Flavell/AP
Morehead State forward Johni Broomi (4) tries to shoot as Murray State forward DJ Burns defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morehead, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flavell)
Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 29, 2022
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State forward Johni Broome has been named a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award. It goes each season to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball.

Broome is one of 40 players remaining for the top honor named for former head coach Lou Henson who won 775 games as a head coach in college basketball. Also, because he's named a finalist, Broome is named an All-American.

During the season, Broome blocked a Morehead State record 131 shots, ranking third in the nation. That figure was the third highest single-season total in Ohio Valley Conference history, just eight off the record set back in 1982. He also had 23 double-doubles, which places him at the number two spot on Morehead's single-season record for double-doubles. Twenty-three double-doubles is also the most for an OVC player since 2015-16.

The Lou Henson winner will be announced on April 1st down in New Orleans in connection with the NCAA Final Four.

