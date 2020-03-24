Calipari Foundation helping feed families during the coronavirus pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time since his team's season ended because of the coronavirus pandemic, University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari spoke to the media through a Zoom video conference.

He pointed out that none of his players have currently tested positive for the coronavirus, although, one player did have the flu and tested negative.

Coach Calipari is also concerned about families in his community. The John CalipariFoundation has partnered with Kroger and the Fayette County School system to make sure 400 families will be fed for the next four weeks. Cal is urging others to join him to help that number rise to either 500 or even 1,000 families.

"I mean, when you see what is happening it's just got to make you sad," Calipari said. "But what brings hope to me is when I see people reaching out and our country coming together to understand people are suffering. What can I do in my little space of the world? I can't save the world but what can we do here? I just hope everybody is thinking in those terms."

Calipari said if the pandemic continues through four weeks, he will continue to feed those 400 families for another 4 weeks.