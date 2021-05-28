Kentucky forward Keion Brooks returning for junior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari met with the media on Friday morning and announced Keion Brooks would be returning for his junior season with the Wildcats.

Calipari said that Isaiah Jackson and Davion Mintz are continuing to go through the process with the NBA to find out if that's the right fit for them or not. Neither have signed with an agent and could return to UK.

Then Coach Cal said, "Lance (Ware) and Keion (Brooks) will be a big part of this team." That would mean Brooks is not thinking about putting his name into the NBA Draft.

Last season Brooks averaged 10 points and seven rebounds while playing 24 minutes per game. And he only played in 16 games because of injury and the lesser amount of games UK played during the COVID-19 schedule. "This should be Keion's year," said Coach Calipari. "He's that veteran that you've got to be saying, 'you've got to be the center of this.' But he's got to do it, he's got to fight."

With Brooks returning, that gives Kentucky eleven scholarship players. The Wildcats would have five guards and six forwards. And, again, there's still the chance Jackson and Mintz could return if they don't like what they hear from the NBA.