CATS for Kentucky founded to support worthy causes in the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A non-profit organization founded by University of Kentucky alumni will raise money for worthy causes in the Bluegrass while using Wildcats athletes to fund raise using their name, image and likeness.

It's being called CATS for Kentucky with the acronym standing for Charities Across The State.

The group will pool contributions to provide NIL money for student-athletes to then go out and raise awareness for several organizations looking to help others in need. Some of the organizations who have already committed to participating include:

· Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass

· CASA of Lexington

· Foundation for the Tri-State

· Junior Achievement

· Cardinal Hill Easter Seals

· Boys & Girls Club of Louisville

· Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

· Habitat for Humanity

· American Cancer Society

· Blessings in a Backpack

· Make A Wish Kentucky

“We are a pro-bono group of dedicated and passionate Kentuckians committed to supporting charities across the state and University of Kentucky student-athletes,” said executive director Todd Harris. “Our team of Wildcat fans and civic leaders want to give back, help our community, and support our student-athletes.”

If you'd like to contribute to this effort or to learn more about the group you can visit their website at www.CatsforKentucky.org.