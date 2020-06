LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein will not return this NBA season once it resumes in Orlando in July.

Cauley-Stein and his girlfriend are expecting a newborn child in July, leading to the family first decision.

The six year veteran was averaging 7.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and shot 57-percent from the field in 54 games in his first season with the Mavericks this season.