Champions Classic renewed for three more years

LEXINGTON, Ky. — ESPN announced today that it has extended the Champions Classic for three more years taking it to 2025. The annual season-opening games match blue bloods, Kentucky, Duke, Michigan St. and Kansas in a double header.

Tonight marks the 11th season in a row the teams have met. No. 3 Kansas plays Michigan St. at 7:00 with No. 10 Kentucky and No. 9 Duke playing in the nightcap around 9:30.

Here are the future sites and match-ups for the Champions Classic.

Future Champions Classic Matchups

2022 (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

Duke vs. Kansas

2023

Michigan State vs. Duke

Kansas vs. Kentucky

2024

Kansas vs. Michigan State

Kentucky vs. Duke

2025

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Kansas vs. Duke

* 2023-25 tournament sites TBD

