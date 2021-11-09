Champions Classic renewed for three more years

LEXINGTON, Ky. — ESPN announced today that it has extended the Champions Classic for three more years taking it to 2025. The annual season-opening games match blue bloods, Kentucky, Duke, Michigan St. and Kansas in a double header.
Tonight marks the 11th season in a row the teams have met. No. 3 Kansas plays Michigan St. at 7:00 with No. 10 Kentucky and No. 9 Duke playing in the nightcap around 9:30.
Here are the future sites and match-ups for the Champions Classic.
Future Champions Classic Matchups
2022 (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Kentucky vs. Michigan State
Duke vs. Kansas
2023
Michigan State vs. Duke
Kansas vs. Kentucky
2024
Kansas vs. Michigan State
Kentucky vs. Duke
2025
Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Kansas vs. Duke
* 2023-25 tournament sites TBD