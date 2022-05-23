Charities for Kentucky announces raffle for Tshiebwe game-worn shoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe fans have a chance to own a pair of his game-worn shoes while helping out a great cause.

Charities for Kentucky has announced a raffle to win the shoes that say "I am not a Machine" and " I am Oscar" with the money raised going to help the Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass and The Big O Foundation.

All you have to do is click on this link https://charitiesforkentucky.org/ to purchase tickets for $50. There is no limit to how many tickets you buy. The draw for the shoes will be held on June 3rd at the Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass here in Lexington but you don't have to be present if your ticket is draw to win.

Tshiebwe is returning for his senior season after being named the National Player of the Year while averaging 17 points and 15 rebounds per game. He wore the shoes in the Wildcats final game of the season.