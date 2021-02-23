Chasity Patterson semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Chasity Patterson is still in line to win the 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year. The senior guard was announced on Tuesday as one of ten semifinalists for the honor.

Patterson ranks top-five nationally in steals with 67 and is top-10 nationally with 3.19 steals per game. She currently sits in fourth in program history with 3.5 per game. Aside from the steals, Patterson is averaging 13 points, is hitting 36.3% from three point range and has handed out 61 assists.

Patterson's been able to get seven or more steals four times this season and is the only player in the SEC this year to record eight or more steals in a game--and she's done it three times.

Patterson and the Wildcats are at Georgia on Thursday at 7:00 and it can be seen on the SEC Network.