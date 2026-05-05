Cherie DeVaux Back at Keeneland Ahead of Preakness Decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a dramatic comeback victory on the first Saturday in May, a big Triple Crown decision looms large for Cherie DeVaux.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Derby winning trainer returned to her barn at Keeneland to resume training after a brief trip to New York for a series of interviews.

Devaux, Phipps react to Kentucky Derby win

With the Preakness less than two weeks away, DeVaux continues to evaluate whether or not she'll ship Golden Tempo out to Maryland for this year's running of the Preakness.

"I appreciate there is history with the Triple Crown," said DeVaux. "But the horse comes first."

The Preakness races at Laurel Park this year, with Pimlico Race Course currently under construction.