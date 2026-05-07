Cherie DeVaux reflects on historic Kentucky Derby victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Just days after making history at the 152nd Kentucky Derby, Cherie DeVaux still is trying to fully process what happened beneath the Twin Spires.

“It’s a lot of all of it, but it’s mostly surreal,” DeVaux said. “Even when he crossed the finish line first, I couldn’t believe it.”

DeVaux became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby when Golden Tempo stormed from off the pace to capture the Run for the Roses. Since then, the celebrations and attention have come quickly.

Being a celebrity is hard work pic.twitter.com/bZAn363YJg — Cherie DeVaux (@reredevaux) May 4, 2026

“It’s been a busy couple of days,” she said. “I’m looking forward to when it all sinks in and really understanding the enormity of it all.”

Despite the history-making achievement, DeVaux said she still sees herself simply as a horse trainer.

“I’m still a horse trainer. That is my career,” she said. “That’s what got me here and that’s what my main focus is on.”

While the moment has inspired many across the sport, DeVaux said she hopes to eventually use her platform to help others.

“As things start to settle down, really just try to see how we can help use the platform to help others that may need it,” she said.

The victory also became a family celebration. DeVaux’s relatives traveled from New York to Louisville together, documenting the trip on social media with the hashtag “DeVauxs on the Geaux.”

“It meant a lot,” DeVaux said. “My sister organized everything. She’s one of my best friends and my biggest supporter.”

The weekend carried even deeper meaning because her brother Kenny, who is battling cancer, was able to be there for the Derby victory.

“I wanted him to have a great experience just so he could take his mind off everything,” DeVaux said. “It played out more than perfectly.”

Even now, DeVaux admitted it still has not fully hit her that her name is permanently part of Kentucky Derby history.

“Not at all,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of time to really understand what it means to me and in history as a whole.”

Take time to stop and smell the roses 🌹 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/Gysvze3r1e — Cherie DeVaux (@reredevaux) May 5, 2026

While the headlines will forever identify her as the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, DeVaux hopes people also recognize the years of perseverance behind the accomplishment.

“It took a lot of hard work to get here,” she said. “And it took a lot of failures or steps back to move forward.”