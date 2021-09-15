Watch
Chris Livingston commits to UK Basketball

UK now the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 18:59:50-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has landed another Top 5 player for the Class of 2022 after Chris Livingston made his decision known on Twitter.

The 6'6" forward is from Akron, Ohio but will play this upcoming season at Oak Hill Academy. Livingston picked the Wildcats over Georgetown and Tennessee State.

He's ranked as the number five player in the Class of 2022 and the number one overall small forward according to Rivals.com.

Livingston's commitment helps vault Kentucky's Class of 2022 from number eight to number one overall. He joins Shaedon Sharpe who is the top ranked player in the class and Skyy Clark who is ranked anywhere from 15 to 21 in the class. And the Wildcats are likely not finished recruiting yet for next season.

