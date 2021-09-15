Chris Livingston commits to UK Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has landed another Top 5 player for the Class of 2022 after Chris Livingston made his decision known on Twitter.

Breaking: Chris Livingston, the No. 12 overall player in the Class of 2022 ESPN 100, has committed to @KentuckyMBB, per @PaulBiancardi 👏 @_chrisliv24 pic.twitter.com/URPOdRCEmu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2021

The 6'6" forward is from Akron, Ohio but will play this upcoming season at Oak Hill Academy. Livingston picked the Wildcats over Georgetown and Tennessee State.

He's ranked as the number five player in the Class of 2022 and the number one overall small forward according to Rivals.com.

Livingston's commitment helps vault Kentucky's Class of 2022 from number eight to number one overall. He joins Shaedon Sharpe who is the top ranked player in the class and Skyy Clark who is ranked anywhere from 15 to 21 in the class. And the Wildcats are likely not finished recruiting yet for next season.