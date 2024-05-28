Watch Now
Chris Souder returns to be Mercer County Girls Basketball Coach

Led the Titans to Sweet 16 Titles in 2017 and 2018
John Flavell/AP
Mercer County coach Chris Souder during the 2016 KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball semifinal. (AP Photo/John Flavell)
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 13:57:09-04

HARRODSBURG, Ky. — Chris Souder is returning to Mercer County High School to take over a girls program he once led to two Sweet 16 State Championships.

Souder returns to a Mercer County program that he led for 19 seasons with a record of 490-214. The Titans made five appearances in the Sweet 16 winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. The other trips to state came in 2003, 2015 and 2016, with that last year resulting in a final four finish.

Souder had been with South Laurel since 2018 where he guided the Cardinals to a 136-63 record in six seasons. During that time South Laurel also went to the Sweet 16 twice including 2020 where the Cardinals beat Sacred Heart in the first round before the tournament was canceled for COVID 19. That was the last time a team beat the Valkyries in the Sweet 16 as Sacred Heart has now won the last four state championships.

Souder won 20 or more games 16 times previously at Mercer County and that happened five times recently with South Laurel.

