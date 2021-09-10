Churchill Downs won't award Kentucky Derby points to horses trained by a suspended individual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has released the schedule for the Road to Kentucky Derby 148. The bigger news was any horse trained by an individual who is suspended in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will not receive points toward the Derby or Kentucky Oaks. This essentially means any Bob Baffert trained colts or fillies.

The iconic track went even further by adding this will include any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised, or advised by a suspended trainer. So, the Baffert trained colts trying to make the Derby can still not earn points even if trained an assistant trainer under Baffert.

Baffert was suspended on May 9 after his 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit was found to have betamethasone, a banned substance, in his post-race blood tests. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years beginning in June 2nd of 2021. Baffert is the winningest trainer in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby begins on Saturday, September 18. That's opening day of the fall meet for Churchill Downs and they'll run the $300,000 Iroquios Stakes. It's a grade three race for 2 year olds at a 1 1/16.

There is a 21 race Kentucky Derby Prep Race season before the points are raised for the Kentucky Derby Championship Series which has 16 races. There are also seven races in the European race schedule and four in the schedule for Japan to figure out the 20 horse field for Kentucky Derby 148.

The Kentucky Oaks points will be earned through a 17 race Prep Season and a 15 race Championship Series.

The Kentucky Oaks will take place at Churchill Downs on May 6th, 2022 with the Run for the Roses going to post on May 7th, 2022.